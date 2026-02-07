Writing Desk, Barley Hall

Barley Hall is the restoration of a a medieval townhouse, rediscoveredin the 1980s. It boasts stunning high ceilings, beautiful exposed timber frames and a magnificent Great Hall. Visitors can learn about the hall’s former residents which included the Priors of Nostell and even a former Mayor of York, and discover how residents would have lived during the medieval period.



Most of the contents of the building are recreations, like this writing desk on the upper floor.



This was the second day of the Residents Festival, and Katharine had gone on her own to look at a few more places - I was rather tired from the first day of visits - so this is one of her photos.



Barley Hall is owned by York Archaeology (formerley York Archaeological Trust), and is one of several attractions that they run in the city, including the well known Jorvik Viking Centre, in addition to which they carry out professional archaeology, conservation, and training digs in the city.



Ian