National Centre for Early Music

Katharine took this shot of another of the York churches that has found a new use. St Margaret's Church dates from the 12th century, the south porch being the only surviving element of the original building. The nave is 14th century and the tower was rebuilt between 1684 and 1685. Extensive restoration took place in the mid-19th century, with the church finally declared redundant in 1974.



In 2000 the church reopened as the National Centre for Early Music and it is now in regular use as a venue and performance space. As part of the redevelopment acoustic treatment was added - reversible acoustic panels are arranged around the main walls of the venue, and drapes hang in the ceiling space above the lighting frame. The acoustic characteristics of the venue can therefore be changed easily depending on its desired use, and hence RT60 values vary from around 2.0s (for large choral ensembles) down to 1.0s (for maximising speech intelligibility) depending on how the panels and drapes are arranged.



As part of the Residents Weekend it was hosting a Wedding Fayre and open day, so Katharine took the opportunity to take a few photos of the building.



Ian