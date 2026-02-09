Previous
York Ice Trail - The Sword in the Stone by fishers
York Ice Trail - The Sword in the Stone

Another weekend and another festival in York - this weekend was the Ice Trail, with over thirty ice sculptures and a number of other ice related activities. This year the theme was 'An Enchanted City' and the range of interpretations of the theme was impressive.

The sculptures are created by a company called Icebox, award-winning ice sculpting specialists who have created many high-impact ice installations at major public locations and high-profile events.

This sculpture is of the sword in the stone, a reference to the Arthurian legend where the sword can only be pulled from the rock by the rightful king of England.

Ian
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

