York Ice Trail - The Sword in the Stone

Another weekend and another festival in York - this weekend was the Ice Trail, with over thirty ice sculptures and a number of other ice related activities. This year the theme was 'An Enchanted City' and the range of interpretations of the theme was impressive.



The sculptures are created by a company called Icebox, award-winning ice sculpting specialists who have created many high-impact ice installations at major public locations and high-profile events.



This sculpture is of the sword in the stone, a reference to the Arthurian legend where the sword can only be pulled from the rock by the rightful king of England.



Ian