York Ice Trail - The Magic of Connection

The sculptures on the York Ice Trail are sponsored b a number of different companies, and this sculpture was sponsored by Grand Central Rail, an independant rail company who started with services between Hartlepool and London, and later added services between Bradford and London. Their head office is in York, and they have supported the Ice Trail for several years.

The sculpture shows a series of landmarks along their route to Hartlepool, though I don't recognise the building at the right hand side of the sculpture. Below the landmarks is a Grand Central train forming an arch.

It takes quite a while to see all the sculptures. It was almost three hours between my first and last photos of the trail. It was more efficient to devise my own route between the sculptures rather than following the number sequence on the map.

Some sculptures especially in the Parliament Street area were very popular, and there was a bit of a wait for a good photo opportunity, but the only place there was a queue was at Spark in Piccadilly, due to limited space around their sculpture, and the queue moved quite quickly.

A busy fun day, and it always impresses me to see the creativity of the ice sculptors.

10th February 2026

