York Ice Trail - The Yorkshire Rose

This ice sculpture was sponsored by Bradley's Jewellers, and placed just outside their shop in Low Petergate, York.



Bradleys have supported the ice sculptures for a long time, and their tradition is to base their sculpture design on different jewelry. This year the design is based on their Yorkshire Rose ring, with its yellow diamond at the centre and the rest of the diamonds being white.



The positioning of the sculpture conveniently allowed light from Bradley's window to shine through the ice, highlighting the detail.



One feature of the annual ice trail is that it almost always falls on a warmer than usual weekend. Temperatures this year were up to 10C, quite a bit above the average for early February, and there were alread signs of the ice melting when we started the trail, only 20 minutes after the trail opened. Fortunately the sculptures were still recognisable when we ended the trail - unlike one year when one of the smaller sculptures had completely melted when we got to it.



Ian