York Ice Trail - York Park and Brrr-ide

Firstbus York have supported the ice trail for several years, and their ice sculpture is usually one of the larger sculptures. They usually publicise the city's park and ride bus services, and this year that is the theme again.



I like the way this sculpture blends the modern park and ride bus on the left and an old horse drawn coach on the right.



York is fortunate in its provision of park and ride bus services, with six large free car parks at the edge of the city with cheap and frequent buses into the city centre, every 10-12 minutes much of the day, with services starting around 5:30am and finishing around 10:30pm. As the number of users has grown, the services have been increased. Sadly, far too many people still want to drive into the city centre despite limited and very expensive parking. Slowly the message is spreading and the park and ride buses make a significant contribution to reducing congestion in our historic city.



Ian