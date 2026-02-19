Vintage Lego Train and Town Layout

The Railway Museum in York had a rather special display last weekend, with a collection of Lego layouts. Most had a railway theme, but not all.



This layout is built using Lego pieces all dated between 1966 and 1979. It started as a small collection of vintage trains and has grown considerably since then. Inspiration for some of the buildings, vehicles and structures came from period Lego ideas books and brochures.



I rather liked this classic Lego look, it reminds me of some of the buildings we created long ago.



Ian