Vintage Lego Train and Town Layout by fishers
Photo 3491

Vintage Lego Train and Town Layout

The Railway Museum in York had a rather special display last weekend, with a collection of Lego layouts. Most had a railway theme, but not all.

This layout is built using Lego pieces all dated between 1966 and 1979. It started as a small collection of vintage trains and has grown considerably since then. Inspiration for some of the buildings, vehicles and structures came from period Lego ideas books and brochures.

I rather liked this classic Lego look, it reminds me of some of the buildings we created long ago.

Ian
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
Jennifer ace
Love those colours, a real blast from the past! Back when Lego was way less complicated! It looks like a fun and cheerful display.
February 19th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic lego is good😊
February 19th, 2026  
