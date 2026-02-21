Bridge Street

This layout was one of the more complicated layouts on display at the railway museum last weekend, and it takes full advantage of all the latest Lego bricks and techniques to create this result. You see here only part of a massive display.



The creator wrote "Bridge Street combines some of the things I love - movies, modular buildings and scenery inspired by central Scotland where I’ve lived most of my life. Look carefully and you'll see references to films from the 1960s up to modern day, some more obvious than others."



The film references include Back to the Future, Ghostbusters and Batman, but each time I look at the photos of this layout, I find more.



The blue bus at the centre of the shot made me laugh - the 'Brickliner' bus is modeled on the buses of Yorkshire Coastliner who operate between Leeds and the east coast, passing through York on their route.



Ian