Under an African Sky by fishers
Photo 3494

Under an African Sky

Lucy took this shot a couple of days ago in Tanzania. She and her husband are there for a wedding. Meanwhile, Katharine is in London sharing looking after their children with Lucy's mother in law, while I am still in York.

That sky isn't very different from recent York skies, with all that cloud, although the palm trees give a clue that it isn't Yorkshire. Daytime temperatures in Dar es Salaam are around 30C, with night temperatures closer to 20C, while here in York we have just struggled above 10C.

Ian
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

