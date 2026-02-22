Under an African Sky

Lucy took this shot a couple of days ago in Tanzania. She and her husband are there for a wedding. Meanwhile, Katharine is in London sharing looking after their children with Lucy's mother in law, while I am still in York.
That sky isn't very different from recent York skies, with all that cloud, although the palm trees give a clue that it isn't Yorkshire. Daytime temperatures in Dar es Salaam are around 30C, with night temperatures closer to 20C, while here in York we have just struggled above 10C.