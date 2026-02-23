Sign up
Previous
Photo 3495
Wedding
The wedding was the main reason for Lucy and her husband visiting Tanzania, and this is the rather spectacular venue where the wedding took place, in the city of Dar es Salaam.
I was rather spoilt for choice with the photos that Lucy sent us, hence a collage of four of them for today.
Ian
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
6
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Tags
wedding
,
tanzania
,
dar es salaam
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful venue
February 23rd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Looks like a beautiful place. Great chandeliers and flowers.
February 23rd, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
February 23rd, 2026
Dorothy
ace
So exciting to see these lovely photos!
February 23rd, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
This is amazing. The ladies look wonderful in their cream dresses, and the venue is fabulous
February 23rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! so beautiful with the luxurious feel to the venue with the chandeliers and such wonderful sprays of flowers!
February 23rd, 2026
