Wedding by fishers
Photo 3495

Wedding

The wedding was the main reason for Lucy and her husband visiting Tanzania, and this is the rather spectacular venue where the wedding took place, in the city of Dar es Salaam.

I was rather spoilt for choice with the photos that Lucy sent us, hence a collage of four of them for today.

Ian
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful venue
February 23rd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Looks like a beautiful place. Great chandeliers and flowers.
February 23rd, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
February 23rd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
So exciting to see these lovely photos!
February 23rd, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
This is amazing. The ladies look wonderful in their cream dresses, and the venue is fabulous
February 23rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! so beautiful with the luxurious feel to the venue with the chandeliers and such wonderful sprays of flowers!
February 23rd, 2026  
