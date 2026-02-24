Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3496
Sunrise in Dar es Salaam
Another shot from Lucy on her African trip, and this was the rather lovely sunrise shot that she took from their hotel room in Dar es Salaam. I thought the clouds were really attractive.
Lucy and her husband were quite fortunate to be able to see a little more of Dar es Salaam, as well as going to the wedding - I'm looking forward to seeing the rest of her photos when I next see her.
Ian
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3496
photos
96
followers
36
following
957% complete
View this month »
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
tanzania
,
dar es salaam
gloria jones
ace
Tell Lucy this shot is fabulous especially the light, layers.
February 24th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
lovely rim light on the layered cloud, it looks very pretty
February 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close