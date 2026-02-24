Previous
Sunrise in Dar es Salaam by fishers
Photo 3496

Sunrise in Dar es Salaam

Another shot from Lucy on her African trip, and this was the rather lovely sunrise shot that she took from their hotel room in Dar es Salaam. I thought the clouds were really attractive.

Lucy and her husband were quite fortunate to be able to see a little more of Dar es Salaam, as well as going to the wedding - I'm looking forward to seeing the rest of her photos when I next see her.

Ian
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Tell Lucy this shot is fabulous especially the light, layers.
February 24th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
lovely rim light on the layered cloud, it looks very pretty
February 24th, 2026  
