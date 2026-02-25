York Viking Festival

Last week was the annual York Viking Festival, with a whole host of Viking themed events. For several days there was a Viking encampment in the city centre, with a variety of activities taking place. Here a wood turner is busy at his trade, while the musician on the left was entertaining the crowd with his playing and singing.



The musician was singing what I presume was a traditional Viking song in the Celtic language. Imagine the amusement when the music carried on unchanged, while the words suddenly changes to the 'House of the Rising Sun'!



Much was discovered during the Viking archaeological excavation in the Coppergate area before the new shopping development was built. The dig lasted 5 years, from 1976 to 1981, and uncovered remarkably preserved Viking-age timber buildings and over 40,000 artifacts in waterlogged soil.



This led to the creation of the Jorvik Viking Centre, a recreation of what this area would have looked like in Viking times, as well as an impressive display of Viking finds. It brought to life what had until then been a relatively unknown period of York's history.



The Viking festival was first held in February 1985, and has been successful in boosting winter tourism in the city since then, bringing Viking history to life in the streets of the city centre.



Ian