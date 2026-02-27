Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3499
Viking Bear
This bear has featured before in our project. He was dressed for Halloween last year, and he didn't look very happy about that (
https://365project.org/fishers/365/2025-11-01
). He looks much happier in this Viking costume.
Once again the costume reflects the modern representation of Vikings rather than historical accuracy - for example there is no evidence that Viking helmets had horns or wings.
It took a while to get his photo, with lots of people taking photos with him, but patience won out eventually.
Ian
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3499
photos
96
followers
36
following
958% complete
View this month »
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
18th February 2026 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
bear
,
viking festival
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊👍
February 27th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
February 27th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close