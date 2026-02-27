Previous
Viking Bear by fishers
Photo 3499

Viking Bear

This bear has featured before in our project. He was dressed for Halloween last year, and he didn't look very happy about that ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2025-11-01 ). He looks much happier in this Viking costume.

Once again the costume reflects the modern representation of Vikings rather than historical accuracy - for example there is no evidence that Viking helmets had horns or wings.

It took a while to get his photo, with lots of people taking photos with him, but patience won out eventually.

Ian
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
958% complete

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊👍
February 27th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
February 27th, 2026  
