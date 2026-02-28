Viking Church Mice

Some more old friends here, with these little carved wooden church mice in Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate now in Viking costumes rather than the thick wool hats that they wore earlier in February when we last saw them ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2026-02-04 ).
Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate is now owned and looked after by the Churches Conservation Trust, and is opened by volunteers several days a week. It was quite amusing that the volunteers were searching for the church mice carvings, and had found six of the eight. They had been moved from their previous locations and their small size makes them quite hard to spot. I eventually found seven of them, though some were poorly placed for photos. Here are four in this collage.