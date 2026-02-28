Previous
Viking Church Mice by fishers
Photo 3500

Viking Church Mice

Some more old friends here, with these little carved wooden church mice in Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate now in Viking costumes rather than the thick wool hats that they wore earlier in February when we last saw them ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2026-02-04 ).

Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate is now owned and looked after by the Churches Conservation Trust, and is opened by volunteers several days a week. It was quite amusing that the volunteers were searching for the church mice carvings, and had found six of the eight. They had been moved from their previous locations and their small size makes them quite hard to spot. I eventually found seven of them, though some were poorly placed for photos. Here are four in this collage.

Ian
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Fun photo
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact