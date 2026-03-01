Cliffords Tower, York

Cliffords Tower is the only visible remnant of York Castle. It was the keep of the castle, stood on a huge mound (motte), while the area that once formed the bailey of the castle is now occupied by the Castle Museum, York Crown Court and an open space known as the Eye of York.



The view from the top of Cliffords Tower is impressive, and looks over the city centre. More distant views of the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Wolds are possible on a clear day. Sadly, access to the tower is only by the long flight of steps up the side of the motte, on the right of this shot.



A few years ago a major project took place to make the interior more accessible, with new steps, walkways, and a partial roof. Access became possible to parts of the building previously hidden.



The banks of the motte are currently covered with a carpet of daffodils, as are many of the banks on which the city walls are built. The daffodils on the motte tend to be the earliest to flower, with those on the city wall banks facing the railway station tend to be the last.



More change is due to take place quite soon. The area to the east and north-east of Cliffords Tower currently forms the Castle Car Park, which is due to close in the spring to be replaced by a public open space, giving Cliffords Tower a far more appropriate setting.



Ian