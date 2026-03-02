In the Greenhouse

Our trip through York city centre on Saturday was to change buses to get to Goddards, an Arts and Crafts building in Dringhouses, which was the family home of Noel Goddard Terry, a managing director of the Terry's of York chocolate company. It was built for Noel and his wife Kathleen in the late 1920s and is now cared for by the National Trust.



The house itself is used as National Trust offices, but the gardens are open for visitors, and before the official reopening for the summer season, it was open free of charge for York residents, as a delayed part of York Residents Festival.



This shot was taken in the greenhouse at Goddards. According to my online plant identifier it is a white hoop petticoat daffodil. It wasn't a plant I recognised. There were examples planted both in the greenhouse and in the surrounding garden, but those in the greenhouse were in the best condition.



It is always fascinating to visit these gardens, since we often see plants that we aren't familiar with.



Ian