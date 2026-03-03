Previous
Berries and Buds by fishers
Berries and Buds

My online plant identifier suggests that this is Japanese Skimmia, and the thing that caught my attention was the presence of buds and berries at the same time.

This isn't a unique thing to see, although in many cases the buds and berries appear together in the autumn.

The gardens at Goddards contain a wide variety of different plants, as the character of the soil changes along the slope from the back of the house down towards the racecourse, which was once marshy ground and is still prone to flooding.

Ian
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Chris Cook ace
A nice pairing. The green leaves add nice colour contrast.
March 3rd, 2026  
