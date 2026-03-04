Daffodils

The daffodils in the gardens at Goddards are about at their best now, with a lovely, cheerful, colourful display.



This cluster were close to the old tennis courts. This area is now a large area of lawn, and seems to be a popular area for children to have a good run around.



It was quite a surprise to see a substantial number of people visiting the gardens. The additional opening day as a belated part of the Residents Festival had attracted lots of people despite little publicity. It is a shame that the house is no longer open for visitors, though we were fortunate to look around the house around 10 years ago and have quite a lot of photos from the visit.



Ian