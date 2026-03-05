Previous
York at Night - Shambles by fishers
Photo 3505

York at Night - Shambles

Taken shortly after sunset, still with some light in the sky, but quite dark at street level.

Shambles is one of York's most famous landmarks and one of the best-preserved medieval shopping streets in Europe. It was formerly a street of butchers ('flesh-shambles'). Although none of the original shop-fronts have survived from medieval times, some properties still have exterior wooden shelves, reminders of when cuts of meat were served from the open windows. The street was made narrow by design to keep the meat out of direct sunlight, but you can readily imagine the Shambles packed with people and awash with offal and discarded bones.

I first visited the Shambles around 1969, and at that time there was quite a useful range of shops, including a good bookshop, and on the upper floors of several of the buildings a traditional English restaurant - quite a rarity now!

Today, the shops are much more tourist orientated, and include a York Ghost Merchants and several Harry Potter-themed shops. Many people are under the impression that the Shambles was the inspiration for JK Rowling to create Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter books, though JK Rowling herself says she had never been to York and that the inspiration was a location in Edinburgh.

Ian
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ah my beloved Shambles! Have always loved that street over the years.
March 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact