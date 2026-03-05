York at Night - Shambles

Taken shortly after sunset, still with some light in the sky, but quite dark at street level.



Shambles is one of York's most famous landmarks and one of the best-preserved medieval shopping streets in Europe. It was formerly a street of butchers ('flesh-shambles'). Although none of the original shop-fronts have survived from medieval times, some properties still have exterior wooden shelves, reminders of when cuts of meat were served from the open windows. The street was made narrow by design to keep the meat out of direct sunlight, but you can readily imagine the Shambles packed with people and awash with offal and discarded bones.



I first visited the Shambles around 1969, and at that time there was quite a useful range of shops, including a good bookshop, and on the upper floors of several of the buildings a traditional English restaurant - quite a rarity now!



Today, the shops are much more tourist orientated, and include a York Ghost Merchants and several Harry Potter-themed shops. Many people are under the impression that the Shambles was the inspiration for JK Rowling to create Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter books, though JK Rowling herself says she had never been to York and that the inspiration was a location in Edinburgh.



Ian