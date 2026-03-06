The Shop That Must Not Be Named

This window display is in The Shop That Must Not Be Named, one of several shops in the Shambles, York which have jumped on the Harry Potter bandwagon. An impressive display of wands to be seen in this window.



It does seem rather sad that an impressive medieval street with its long and fascinating history should now be best known for its link to the fictional Harry Potter stories and its supposed inspiration for Diagon Alley, even though JK Rowling herself says she had never been to York and that the inspiration was a location in Edinburgh.



Personally I find the genuine historic record of the Shambles to be far more interesting than the current marketing of Harry Potter.



Ian