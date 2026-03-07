York at Night - 62 Petergate

It is quite easy to walk past this lovely building without really noticing it, but it is quite an impressive building with a long history. Today the ground floor is an Italian restaurant, while the upper floor has been converted to apartments.



It was built around 1725 as a house for John Shaw, who worked for the Court at York, on the site previously occupied by the Talbot Inn. After Shaw’s death it was rented by Henry Hindley, the famous clock and watch maker, who supplied clocks both to the Mansion House and York Minster. After Hindley, the house became the home of Dr Alexander Hunter, the founding physician of the York Lunatic Asylum.



From the late nineteenth century the house was the home of the York College for Girls, which remaind here until 1997, when financial problems forced the closure of the school. It is now an Italian restaurant, appropriately named 'La Vecchia Scuola' (the old school).



Although recogniseably Georgian in style, the building has undergone numerous changes over the years, and is now rather more grand than that constructed around 1725.



Ian