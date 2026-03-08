Secret Path

Some ten years ago, we took Louise and her children on a walk to the Homestead Park. Part of the route is along a quite busy road, but beyond a hedge is a footpath that runs parallel to the road. Still quite noisy with the traffic, but much more interesting walking an a path through trees and bushes, with occasional glimpses over rough grassland.



On the way back from the park we were encouraging our grandson to find the entrance to the path, which was quite well hidden, but he did discver it. Since then it has been known as the 'Secret Path'.



The path follows the edge of land that formed part of the Clifton Hospital estate. When the hospital closed in the mid 1990s, part of the site was redeveloped into residential and office spaces, but this part of the site was left and has become rather overgrown, but it is a nice place for a short walk.



Recently notices have appeared at the ends of several of the paths, like the ones shown here towards the right of the shot, with a map and legal declaration - the city council wants to declare these various paths as public rights of way, so that their future is protected. There is a legal procedure to complete, so it will still take a little while, but it is good news that an future development of the area will have to protect these walking routes.



Ian