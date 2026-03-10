Blossom

Not only are we seeing spring flowers signposting us towards spring, but there is also a lot of blossom in the trees and hedgerows.



This shot was taken a few days ago on a walk through the Homestead Park. The tree on which I saw this blossom has in recent days turned white with its mass of blossom, and it looks quite beautiful.



The signs of spring are becoming more numerous, and daylight hours are getting longer - each day spring gets a little closer!



Ian