Paperbark Maple

Paperbark Maple (acer griseum) is native to central China. It was introduced to cultivation in Europe in 1901 by Ernest Henry Wilson for the Veitch Nurseries in the UK, and to North America shortly after. It is one of many species of maples widely grown as ornamental plants in temperate regions. It is admired for its decorative exfoliating bark, translucent pieces of which often stay attached to the branches until worn away.



This specimen is quite well hidden in the grounds of Homestead Park, and this is the first time that I have notice the peeling bark, highlighted by the sunlight. A small movement to right or left and the effect is far less visible, so it seems I happened to be looking in the right direction, at just the right time.



This shot was taken last week. I wonder if the loose bark was stripped from the tree during yesterday's strong and blustery winds?



Ian