Glory of the Snow (Scilla luciliae)

Scilla luciliae is a species of flowering plant in the family Asparagaceae. It is referred to by the common names Bossier's glory-of-the-snow or Lucile's glory-of-the-snow, and is a bulbous perennial from western Turkey that flowers in early spring. After flowering, it goes into dormancy until the next spring.



This example, spotted in the Homestead Park, has much paler ends to its petals than many of those to be seen in the park. Often the white centre gives way to deep blue along the petals, bit I rather like this gentle colour.



Yesterday was bitterly cold - almost cold enough for snow, but today is a little warmer with less wind, so Katharine and I have been to the Homestead Park again this afternoon, followed by a hot drink and cake at the youth hostel, which is quite close to the park, and the reason I am rather later than usual posting a photo today.



Ian