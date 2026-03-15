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Glory of the Snow by fishers
Photo 3515

Glory of the Snow

Taken on yesterday's walk to the Homestead Park, another of the colour variations of Glory of the Snow, these examples having a much stronger colour towards the end of their petals.

You can also see a few water drops on the petals, from one of several showers of rain. We were fortunate to avoid the worst of the rain, since we had visited the nearby youth hostel for cake and a cup of tea. While we were there we avoided a short but very heavy shower, and after we left, we managed to get home before the next downpour.

Ian
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 15th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful soft shade of blue...the shapes of the petals close to tips are soo pretty...
March 15th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
They are so pretty and such a clear blue . This weather is very trying with its heavy showers , gusts of cold wind perhaps we shall have to wait till April for Spring to show its true colour !!
March 15th, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
Lovel capture
March 15th, 2026  
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