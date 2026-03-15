Glory of the Snow

Taken on yesterday's walk to the Homestead Park, another of the colour variations of Glory of the Snow, these examples having a much stronger colour towards the end of their petals.



You can also see a few water drops on the petals, from one of several showers of rain. We were fortunate to avoid the worst of the rain, since we had visited the nearby youth hostel for cake and a cup of tea. While we were there we avoided a short but very heavy shower, and after we left, we managed to get home before the next downpour.



Ian