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Sedum (Stonecrop) by fishers
Photo 3516

Sedum (Stonecrop)

Another shot from our Saturday visit to the Homestead, and I rather liked the pattern of this Sedum.

Sedum is a large genus of flowering plants in the family Crassulaceae, members of which are commonly known as stonecrops. The genus has been described as containing up to 600 species. Sedum is a genus that includes annual, biennial, and perennial herbs. They are characterised by succulent leaves and stems. They have attractive flowers in the summer, but I rather liked this green pattern as well.

If you look carefully you can see water drops within the leaf clusters, from an earlier rain shower.

Ian
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Fisher Family

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Oli Lindenskov
So lovely😊
March 16th, 2026  
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