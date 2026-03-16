Sedum (Stonecrop)

Another shot from our Saturday visit to the Homestead, and I rather liked the pattern of this Sedum.



Sedum is a large genus of flowering plants in the family Crassulaceae, members of which are commonly known as stonecrops. The genus has been described as containing up to 600 species. Sedum is a genus that includes annual, biennial, and perennial herbs. They are characterised by succulent leaves and stems. They have attractive flowers in the summer, but I rather liked this green pattern as well.



If you look carefully you can see water drops within the leaf clusters, from an earlier rain shower.



Ian