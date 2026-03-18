Previous
Daffodils Galore by fishers
Photo 3518

Daffodils Galore

I took a walk around part of York city walls yesterday in the beautiful sunshine. It really did feel like a glorious spring day, and it was nicely enhanced by the daffodil displays on the banks below the city walls. This shot was taken beside Bishopgate Street, where I rejoined the wall walk after a short detour.

There are a variety of daffodil types planted beside different parts of the walls, so they flower at slightly different times. The direction that thw walls face makes a significant difference as well, with the daffodils facing York railway station being the last to flower, since the bank there is in the shade for much of the day.

My mum used to love coming to York to see the daffodils. She thought the view across the road from the railway station was one of the most attractive views in the city when the daffodils were in flower.

Ian
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
963% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
gorgeous views... daffodils galore.
March 18th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So gorgeous to see especially as the sun shines !
March 18th, 2026  
Marj ace
Lovely tribute to your mum. Beautiful
March 18th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great capture :)
March 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact