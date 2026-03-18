Daffodils Galore

I took a walk around part of York city walls yesterday in the beautiful sunshine. It really did feel like a glorious spring day, and it was nicely enhanced by the daffodil displays on the banks below the city walls. This shot was taken beside Bishopgate Street, where I rejoined the wall walk after a short detour.



There are a variety of daffodil types planted beside different parts of the walls, so they flower at slightly different times. The direction that thw walls face makes a significant difference as well, with the daffodils facing York railway station being the last to flower, since the bank there is in the shade for much of the day.



My mum used to love coming to York to see the daffodils. She thought the view across the road from the railway station was one of the most attractive views in the city when the daffodils were in flower.



Ian