Ripon College of Education

Yesterday, Katharine and I had a bus trip to the city of Ripon, and our exploration led us to parts of the city that I had not visited before.



This shot shows part of what was Ripon College of Education, with the main college building on the left, and what was originally the college chapel on the right, which was later converted to a library on the upper floor and geography lecture rooms on the ground floor. Today these buildings are all apartments following the closure of the college in 2001.



The college has a long and complex history, but its origins are quite amusing. It starts with the creation of St Johns Teacher Training College in York, a mens college, in 1841. A few years later a seperate college for women was founded nearby. The Anglican church, responsible for both, wasn't happy about the close proximity of the two colleges and the temptations that might result, so the women's college was moved, all the way to Ripon!



Much later, around 1974, Ripon College and St Johns York (both by this time mixed sex colleges) merged, though for 27 years both sites continued to be used until the college at Ripon closed.



Ian