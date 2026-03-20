Ripon Churches

When we decided to go on a day out to Ripon, I did my usual thing and began looking at the maps of the city, to see what there might be to see that we hadn't seen before. Obviously we went to some places we had been before - the cathedral, and the Spa Gardens for example, but it is nice to find something new.



I spotted an interesting cluster of churches, all of which could be seen by walking along Church Lane and continuing into Trinity Lane, which isn't a long walk but where four churches of different denominations and architectural styles can be seen.



Top Left - Bethel Evangelical Church

Bottom Left - Holy Trinity Church (Church of England)

Bottom Right - Zion Evangelical Baptist Church

Top Right - Saint Wilfrid's Catholic Church



Sadly none of them were open so that we could have a look inside. The only one regularly open other than for services is Holy Trinity Church, and that is only in mornings, so we were too late for that.



Still, it was a worthwhile walk which showed us an area that we didn't know, and there are always interesting things to see during a walk.



Ian