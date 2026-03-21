Parking Reserved for the Inconsiderate

We spotted this sign in Ripon, outside an old and rather neglected industrial building and on the opposite side of the road to a school - the state of the timber door on which the sign was attached reflects the condition of the building quite well, though there was work taking place on the building further away from the road.



I couldn't help thinking that this sign was probably far more effective in discouraging inconsiderate parking than the more traditional "Strictly No Parking" sign that used to be on these doors (I found that out on Streetview).



Ian