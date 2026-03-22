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Alice in Wonderland by fishers
Photo 3522

Alice in Wonderland

A few years ago, a large cypress tree with multiple trunks was due to be removed from the Spa Gardens in Ripon, when someone came up with the idea of creating a series of sculptures from the trunks, and that is what happened.

The sculptures depict characters from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. Carroll spent time as choirboy at Ripon Cathedral and is said to have been inspired to create the characters by the cathedral's animal carvings. The carvings were damaged in 2014, soon after their creation, and restored by the original artist, Mick Burns, a chainsaw sculptor from Lincolnshire. The end of each trunk displays a different character.

Ian
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

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Joan Robillard ace
Fascinating
March 22nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat sculptures and great capture
March 22nd, 2026  
KWind ace
Very cool!!
March 22nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautifully done... a wonderful theme...
March 22nd, 2026  
william wooderson ace
That's so funny and imaginative! Fav!
March 22nd, 2026  
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