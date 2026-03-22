Alice in Wonderland

A few years ago, a large cypress tree with multiple trunks was due to be removed from the Spa Gardens in Ripon, when someone came up with the idea of creating a series of sculptures from the trunks, and that is what happened.



The sculptures depict characters from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. Carroll spent time as choirboy at Ripon Cathedral and is said to have been inspired to create the characters by the cathedral's animal carvings. The carvings were damaged in 2014, soon after their creation, and restored by the original artist, Mick Burns, a chainsaw sculptor from Lincolnshire. The end of each trunk displays a different character.



Ian