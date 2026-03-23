Oooops

One of the hazards of delivery vehicles running through the narrow streets of York, with their medieval timber framed buildings, can clearly be seen here, on 'The Old York Tea Room' in Goodramgate.



Fortunately the damage on this occasion isn't too serious, although it might be expensive to repair since historic buildings like this have to be repaired using traditional materials and methods. The building has first been inspected by a structural engineer, since serious damage could have been caused to the building. Soon repairs will start.



The row of buildings which includes 'The Old York Tea Room' are known as Lady Row, or Our Lady's Row, and dates from 1316. It is the earliest row of houses surviving in the city, so its a shame that this isn't the first time it has been struck by a vehicle. On this occasion the vehicle was recorded on CCTV, so no doubt there will soon be a bill on the way to the owner of the delivery vehicle.



Ian