Thirsk Yarnbombers - The First Ten Years

Picures posted on facebook told Katharine and I that the Thirsk yarnbombers had created a new display in the centre of their town, so yesterday Katharine and I had a ride on the York and Country bus to Thirsk, which rather conveniently calls at a stop only a few minutes from where we live as it heads north from York city centre.



Thirsk Yarnbombers are celebrating 10 years of yarnbombing this year, and their latest display is an impressive and colouurful floral display.



I rather like the way that the flowers they have created are between the planters with real flowers in them. Much of the display consists of sleeves that fit over the bollards around the pedestrian part of the Market Place. The bollards were installed to prevent cars from being parked there. Sad really - much of the Market Place is alread a car park, yet bollards have had to be installed (at considerable expense) to protect the relatively small pedestrian area.



Still, the bollards have provided a great way for the yarnbombers to display their talents, and their efforts really brighten up the area.



Ian