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Clock Tower by fishers
Photo 3526

Clock Tower

The largest Thirsk yarnbombing 10th anniversary decoration was on the clock tower in the Market Place, which was covered with a variety of flowers of all sorts of colours, colour combinations and shapes.

Installing this was something of a challenge - it needed the assistance of a crane, provided by a local company who are supporters of the yarnbombers. They assist each year with installing a covering of red poppies on the clock tower for Remembrance Sunday, and in decorating a metal frame outside Thirsk Hall with a christmas covering each December.

Ian
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
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Oli Lindenskov
So lovely photo great job👍😊
March 26th, 2026  
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