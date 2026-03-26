Clock Tower

The largest Thirsk yarnbombing 10th anniversary decoration was on the clock tower in the Market Place, which was covered with a variety of flowers of all sorts of colours, colour combinations and shapes.



Installing this was something of a challenge - it needed the assistance of a crane, provided by a local company who are supporters of the yarnbombers. They assist each year with installing a covering of red poppies on the clock tower for Remembrance Sunday, and in decorating a metal frame outside Thirsk Hall with a christmas covering each December.



Ian