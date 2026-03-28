Daffodils

After our time looking at the yarnbombing in Thirsk, we had a short walk to the neighbouring village of Sowerby, with its attractive houses, and wide grassy areas either side of the road through the village.



There were lots of daffodils to see, with this extensive display being in the graveard of St Oswalds Church. In other parts of the churchyard there were quite a few different varieties of daffodils, including at least one that I hadn't seen before.



It is a lovely walk to Sowerby, mainly away from roads and traffic, and with a route back beside Cod Beck, though it was too muddy to use that route on this occasion.



Ian