Daffodil Varieties

All these varieties of daffodil were photographed in the the graveyard of St Oswalds Church in Sowerby. The graveyard looked beautiful with all the flowers to be seen, and especially the daffodils.



There were several varieties of daffodil that I hadn't seen before, including the lower two in this collage. I was impressed by the darker edge to the trumpet on the one bottom left, and I was surprised to see the additional petals on the one bottom right.



The graveyard was a lovely place to see lots of spring flowers.



Ian