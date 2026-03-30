Inflatable Octopus Puppet

York BID (Business Improvement District) are sponsoring activities on a number of Family Friendly Saturdays during 2026. The first of these was last Saturday, when this puppet was to be seen in the city centre, surrounded by lots of children having great fun chasing the tentacles.



The puppeteer is stood below the octopus (in dark clothes), with a frame on his shoulders supporting the puppet. As the puppeteer moves, the tentacles twist and turn, closely followed by lots of children!



Finding the puppet was a bit of a problem, since it was originally due to display on Kings Staith, but was moved to Tower Gardens because it was rather windy. It was then moved to St Marys Square in the Coppergate centre, where the display went ahead, nicely sheltered from the wind by the surrounding buildings.



Ian