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Ripley Castle by fishers
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Ripley Castle

Ripley Castle is located around 3 miles north of Harrogate, and Katharine and I had an enjoyable day visiting there yesterday. A train took us to Harrogate, and a new electric bus took us from there to Ripley, where we spent much of our time exploring the gardens and parkland of Ripley Castle.

Ripley Castle is the home of the Ingilby family, and has been the family home for over 700 years. Sir Thomas Ingleby (c. 1290–1352) married the heiress Edeline Thwenge in 1308/9 and acquired the Ripley Castle estate with its medieval manor house as her dowry, and his descendents have been there since then.

There was considerable shock in mid 2024 when it was announced that the estate was to be sold, with an asking price of £21million. There are few people with such an amount of money, and so far it remains unsold, despite a reduction to the asking price. It will be interesting to see the outcome of this attempted sale.

Ian
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Fisher Family

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Corinne C ace
You captured its discrete beauty wonderfully.
It's sad when a family looses their historical property but nowadays maintaining such an estate requires so much money!
March 31st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How sad when such a lovely family estate is put up for sale , I hope they will soon make a sale - it must be a huge burden !
March 31st, 2026  
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