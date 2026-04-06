Flower Display

Moorsbus services began on Friday and ran all 4 days this weekend. Our first trip was to Stokesley and Danby, but the weather was really wet and unpleasant. However, we did enoy our day, and found new things of interest to see.



This shot was taken in the town hall in Stokesley where there was a coffee morning, so we called for refreshments and then discovered the flower displays on the main staircase. I rather liked this one, with Easter eggs amongst the flowers.



Sorry for the late post, but we have only just got home from today's Moorsbus trip.



Ian