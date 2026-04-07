'Finest View in England'

The description 'Finest View in England' was given to this view from Sutton Bank, towards the south-western corner of the North York Moors National Park by the vet and author known as James Herriot, who wrote a well known series of books about veterinary practice, animals, and their owners, all set in the 1930s - 1950s in the Yorkshire Dales. The books were made into a TV series in the 1970s, and a new series has been made in recent years. His practice was based in Thirsk.



This part of the view shows Roulston Scar on the left, and Hood Hill towards the right, Gliders are flown from Roulston Scar. To the right of this view can be seen Gormire Lake, below the escarpment.



The National Park has developed a short trail from the visitor centre to this viewpoint, though personally I prefer the viewpoint a little further north, when the landscape features seen here can be seen as well as Gormire Lake, and captured in the same photo.



This was the first place that we visited on the Moorsbus yesterday, and the contrast in the weather compared with our previous trip was quite remarkable. Lovely sunshine, quite warm and dry. The view was a little hazy at the time I took this shot, but improved later. Sutton Bank was very busy, but beautiful!



Ian