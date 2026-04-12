View over Helmsley

One of the attractive views from Ducombe Park East Terrace is this view over the town of Helmsley, the first stop on many of our Moorsbus journeys.



The most prominent feature to be seen in this shot is the castle. This was the former home of the Duncombe family, from 1694 until Duncombe Park House was built, after which the castle was abandoned and became a ruin.



The land beyond Helmsley slowly rises, with areas of farmland and woodland. Eventually, beyond what can be seen here, the countryside becomes extensive areas of heather moorland.



Ian