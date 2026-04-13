Gateway to the Moors

Not only is Helmsley a fascinating place to visit, but it is one of several towns that have been described as the 'Gateway to the Moors'. It is also one of the towns which have become a focus for Moorsbus services, where links between routes take place. Sometimes the links between routes are poor and involve quite a wait, but obviously a voluntary organisation is limited in the number of buses it can provide, and is dependant on increasing numbers using the buses, and donations from passengers and supporters.



So, yesterday we wanted to get to Pickering, which meant just over an hour in Helmsley before our bus eastwards.



There are a number of places that we like to see, and this view is one of them, taken in Castlegate, beside Borough Beck, looking north-west towards All Saints Church. The daffodils were rather past their best, but did add a splash of colour to the scene.



There are also numerous cafe's for those who need refreshments before continuing their journey.



When we went back into the Market Place to catch the bus to Pickering, there were also two other Moorsbuses there, one to Stokesley through Bilsdale and one through Coxwold, Thirsk and Northallerton to Stokesley, so the three buses gave some good links. 15 minutes later and another Moorsbus would leave for the Howardian Hills.



Our bus took us through Kirkbymoorside where there was a good short connection for a Moorsbus to Hutton le Hole and Danby, and when we arrived in Pickering there was time for another cup of tea before the Moorsbus to Rosedale Abbey.



Ian