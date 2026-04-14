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Childrens Stories by fishers
Photo 3545

Childrens Stories

Our second stop on Sunday's Moorsbus trip was in Pickering, where we had just over half an hour before our next bus, which was just enough time to wander around the Market Place to see the latest yarnbombing display. It was quite a small display compared with that in Thirsk, but very creative.

The display is a series of childrens stories old and new. The selection in this collage shows Noddy (right), Mr Men (top), The Very Hungry Catterpillar (botton) and The Gruffalo (right). The designs displayed considerable skill.

Then it was time for our next bus.

Ian

14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
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