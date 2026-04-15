Land of Iron

Our third stop on our last Moorsbus adventure was Rosedale Abbey, which is a small but attractive village in the heart of Rosedale. There never was an abbey there, but a priory. Virtually nothing remains of it, just a pillar of stone just to the west of the village church.



During the 1850s a mining boom took place in Rosedale, with the discovery of high grade iron ore, and its exploitation. As the industry developed, the population boomed and the valley became a busy scene of industrial activity. A railway was built over the moor tops to deliver the iron ore to the iron and steel industry in Middlesborough.



The boom was not to last, and by 1926 the last mine had closed. The railway was dismantled, the population dropped sharply and the valley regained its rural tranquility.



A recent research project known as 'Land of Iron' has revealed new information about the mining industry, and some of the remains from that period have been conserved, with information boards added to explain the locations.



In the centre of Rosedale Abbey, on the green, are two information boards about the industry, and several rather attractive illustrated signs pointing towards locations where industrial locations can be seen, or where more can be discovered.



Ian