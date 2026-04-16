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Photo 3547
Blackbirds
Our older daughter Louise took this photo a few days ago, in her garden, partly concealed by the ivy growing on a fence.
She first noticed frequent flights of birds out of and into the ivy, and further investigation revealed these young blackbirds in the nest, and at least one egg still to hatch.
What a lovely sight!
Ian
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
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Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
April 16th, 2026
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