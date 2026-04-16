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Blackbirds by fishers
Photo 3547

Blackbirds

Our older daughter Louise took this photo a few days ago, in her garden, partly concealed by the ivy growing on a fence.

She first noticed frequent flights of birds out of and into the ivy, and further investigation revealed these young blackbirds in the nest, and at least one egg still to hatch.

What a lovely sight!

Ian
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

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Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
April 16th, 2026  
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