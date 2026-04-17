English Bluebells

It is the time of year to enjoy one of the beauties of the English countryside - the English Bluebell. We had been to the village of Dunnington and a walk to Hagg Wood four years ago, but discovered that the most direct footpath into the woodland had been blocked by a new landowner, so we ended up having a much longer walk than planned.



Since then, legal processes have taken place which have forced the landowner to restore access to the woodland, so we thought it was time to make another visit. This time there were no obstacles (unless you count the tall stile into the wood), and we were soon amongst the bluebells - huge carpets of them below the trees, over a quite extensive area. They looked beautiful.



I liked this shot that I took, which illustrates the features of the English bluebell. A long curved stem, long thin bell shaped flowers, and deep blue colour. Not seen, but noticed, was the strong scent of huge numbers of flowers. These are so much more attractive than what are sold as Garden Bluebells.



Hagg Wood is a 107-acre designated community woodland, featuring ancient woodland, diverse wildflowers, and trails managed by Forestry England. It is a popular spot for walking, offering flat, accessible paths, and is rich in local wildlife.



So a relatively short walk from Dunnington, a beautiful treck through Hagg Wood, and a short walk back to Dunnington, which has a more frequent bus service compared with our last visit.



Ian