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Wood Anemone by fishers
Photo 3549

Wood Anemone

As well as the extensive displays of bluebells in Hagg Wood, there are a variety of other wild flowers to be seen, as well as various features of historical interest.

This shot shows a wood anemone flower, and there were quite a few of these to be seen, as we wandered along the paths through the bluebells.

Hagg Wood was recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086, as woodland pasture, and has had a variety of uses since then, including timber production, and a game shelter. More recent history is also represented, with evidence of a Second World War bomb crater.

Ian
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

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Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice closeup.
April 18th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and pure looking !
April 18th, 2026  
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