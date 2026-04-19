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Double Rainbow by fishers
Photo 3550

Double Rainbow

Another shot from Louise, this time of a double rainbow, seen from where she lives in Lincolnshire.

I'm not sure if she has been to the neighbours to see if they have the pot of gold that is said to be found at the end of the rainbow.

Sorry for the late post, we have only just got home from our latest Moorsbus adventure.

Ian
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Fisher Family

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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful capture of the rainbows !- hope the pot of gold is found !!!!
April 19th, 2026  
Sid ace
If you do find it, don’t forget all your friends here...
April 19th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 19th, 2026  
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