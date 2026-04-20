Robin

Our Moorsbus trip yesterday took us to the north side of the North York Moors, and a lovely walk beside the River Leven, followed by a ride on Moorsbus route M5, a route that we have never been on before, and which got us to Helmsley with over an hour before our bus back to York.



That hour was full of interest though, with a visit to All Saints Church for photos of the stained glass, followed by a short walk to the picnic area at the castle car park, but before we got there we found a preserved historic bus that was once operated by Reliance Motor Services, and who for many years operated Moorsbus services.



We got to the picnic area, which was very quiet since by that time many visitors to Helmsley were already on their way home. This is a great time to see birds busy clearing up after the humans that had used the picnic area earlier in the day, and left lots of bits of food behind.



In this shot a robin was perched on the rather dirty corner of a picnic table. He was watching us to see if we were about to take food from our rucksacks, but he was too late, our food had been consumed earlier in the day after our walk. There were quite a few birds to be seen, though not all were as cooperative for photos as this robin was.



Ian